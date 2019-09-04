Police: Man broke into Taylor Swift’s home, took off shoes

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A New Jersey man is now charged with breaking into the Westerly home of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Friday night.

Police said they found Richard Joseph McEwan, 26, of Milford, N.J., inside the Bluff Avenue home, shoeless. He’d taken his shoes off at the door “to be polite,” and was searching the house for the singer.

About 5:10 p.m., dispatchers received a call from an eyewitness who’d seen a man jump a fence along Lighthouse Road. A burglar alarm system also alerted police about the same time, indicating the second floor had been breached — a glass door broken, it was later determined.

McEwan was discovered in the foyer. He ran off into the home, but officers collared him in short order, according to Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

The suspect claimed he’d driven the 200-plus miles from New Jersey that day to find Swift. His orange shoes were later found at the doorway, and he told police he’d been taught to remove his shoes whenever entering a home as a guest.

McEwan is charged with breaking and entering and willful trespassing. He was released on a $5,000 surety bond. According to the Rhode Island Judiciary’s database, he’s due back in court November 29 for a felony screening hearing.

No one had been home when the man is accused of breaking in.

Chief Lacey says several suspicious people have tried to gain access to the singer’s home, but this was the first time he remembered anyone actually making it inside.

Just two days before, Jonathan Millen, 30, had been caught on the property and is facing trespassing charges; he told police he was there to marry her. That was after he was arrested there for trespassing on Aug. 13.

In July, an Iowa man, David Page Liddle, 32, had been arrested near the home and charged with possession of burglary tools, but charges were later dropped due to lack of evidence.