HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Hopkinton are looking for a teen with autism who went missing overnight.

Family says Damian Reynolds, 17, is in need of medication.

He is believed to be driving his father’s red Ford truck with a silver bed and light on the cab.

Damian may or not be traveling with a girl.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hopkinton Police Department at 401- 377-7750.