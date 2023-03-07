STONINGTON, Conn. (WPRI) — Police in Stonington, Connecticut, are asking the public for help finding the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Monday night.

Officers responding to the area of 210 South Broad Street around 10:45 p.m. say they found a cyclist who had been hit by a car.

The victim was rushed to Westerly Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police say the vehicle involved is described as a dark grey Toyota SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stonington Police Department at (860) 599-4411.