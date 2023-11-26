NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old woman at the Blue Beach Motel on Post Road.

Officers responded to the motel on Saturday evening after the manager called and said they found someone hurt and unconscious.

When police arrived on scene, the victim was already dead. Detectives were then called in to investigate.

According to police, the woman’s death may be suspicious given “the conditions of the scene.”

Police say there is no ongoing danger to the community at this time. The victim has not yet been identified.