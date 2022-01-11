Police: 1 killed in South Kingstown wrong-way crash

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after one person was killed and others were injured in a serious head-on crash in South Kingstown Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to Route 1 Southbound near Moonstone Beach Road around 5 p.m. for reports of a wrong-way driver that had crashed head on into another vehicle.

First responders arrived to find three vehicles in the roadway, with at least one of them being heavily damaged.

Police said one person died as a result of the crash, while several others involved were injured. The number of people injured and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The victim has not yet been identified and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.