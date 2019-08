HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a rollover crash in Hopkinton that left at least one person dead.

Skidmarks in the grass could be seen leading to a JEEP that was overturned behind Boneyard Barbeque off Frontier Road.

An Eyewitness News crew saw the Medical Examiner removing a body from the scene. It’s unclear if that person was the driver.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is provided.