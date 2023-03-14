WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into “concerning behavior” involving a Westerly High School employee and a student, according to Superintendent Mark Garceau.

In a letter to parents, Garceau said the district was made aware of the “very serious” allegations last Friday.

Garceau explained that the investigation involves a male employee and a female student, but he did not elaborate further.

“Please be assured that the staff member has not been on campus since last Friday as this investigation has progressed,” Garceau wrote. “The administration and our teaching staff place the safety of our students above all else.”

The Westerly Police Department confirmed it is investigating alongside the district, but did not disclose any additional information.

It’s unclear whether the employee has been placed on leave, nor whether any charges will be filed.