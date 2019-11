WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman who was hit by a truck in front of a Westerly motel Friday night remains in critical condition, according to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey.

Lacey said Vanessa Spears, 18, of Westerly, was hit on Post Road (Route 1) in front of The Aquastar Inn around 7:00 p.m.

She was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Lacey said no charges have been filed against the driver, who is cooperating with police.

The incident remains under investigation.