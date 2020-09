SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police have identified the driver killed in a fiery crash in South Kingstown earlier this week.

The crash occurred in the area of Usquepaugh Road and Laurel Lane Monday afternoon.

Police said Moira Perna, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the only person in the car at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.