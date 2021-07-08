Police ID Wakefield man, 73, killed in Richmond crash

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a crash in Richmond that claimed a man’s life last week.

The victim was identified Thursday as Howard Melish, 73, of Wakefield.

The crash took place around 3:30 p.m. on July 1 on Kingstown Road. According to Richmond police, the driver of a pickup truck lost control of the vehicle while rounding the corner in front of the elementary school and hit Melish’s sedan head-on.

Melish died as a result of the crash, while his female passenger was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say they’re now working to determine what caused the driver of the truck to lose control of his vehicle prior to the crash.