Police ID victim who took deadly fall at Westerly bar

A woman died after falling down the stairs at Hill Top Cafe, Westerly police said. (Photo: Hannah Dickison | WPRI 12)

WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — As the investigation into a deadly fall at Hill Top Cafe continues, police Monday released the names of the women involved.

Police said the women – now identified as Traci Kiriakou of Westerly and Michelle Marcello of Old Mystic, Conn. – tumbled down concrete steps at the Canal Street establishment around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police said Marcello was able to get up and call for help. However, Kiriakou, 31, was found unconscious at the bottom of the stairs and was later pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital.

Police said Marcello, 31, was taken to Westerly Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Patrons told officers the women had gone outside to have a cigarette when the tragic fall occurred. The stairs – which lead to the establishment’s basement stockroom – are located outside of the side entrance.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted by the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office.

Westerly police are investigating the incident.