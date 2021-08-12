Police ID victim of deadly North Kingstown crash

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a crash in North Kingstown that killed one woman and sent another to the hospital.

The victim was identified Thursday as Leah Ribner Martin, 20, of North Kingstown.

Police say Ribner Martin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash late Tuesday morning on South County Trail (Route 2) while the second driver, a 57-year-old woman, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Anyone who witnessed either vehicle operating before or during the crash is asked to contact North Kingstown detectives at (401) 294-3311.