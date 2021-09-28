Police ID New Hampshire man who died at Narragansett Town Beach

South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are working to determine what caused the death of a 61-year-old man at Narragansett Town Beach this past weekend.

Police said New Hampshire resident Steven Kosusko was at the beach with a friend Sunday afternoon when he suddenly became distressed in the water.

Kosusko was pulled from the water after a passerby saw him waving his arms for help, according to police.

Police said Kosusko was unresponsive upon returning to shore, where first responders immediately began performing CPR in an attempt to resuscitate him.

Kosusko was transported to South County Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe he went into cardiac arrest while in the water, but his cause of death not yet been determined.

