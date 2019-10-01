Police ID Mass. man killed in South Kingstown crash

South County

by: The Associated Press

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The driver who died when his vehicle struck a tree in South Kingstown over the weekend has been identified by police as a Massachusetts resident.

Police say the vehicle left Route 138 at about 9 p.m. Saturday and hit a small tree and some shrubs.

The driver was identified as 65-year-old Robert Weintraub of Natick, Massachusetts. Officials performed CPR at the scene before Weintraub was taken to South County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the crash and Weintraub may have had a medical emergency while driving.

