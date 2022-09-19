NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a two-car crash in North Kingstown over the weekend left one man dead and three other people with injuries.

The victim was identified Monday morning by North Kingstown police as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton of Warwick.

The crash happened just before noon Saturday on Slocum Road.

Police said Horton was the passenger in a car driven by a 29-year-old Exeter man who was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, a 61-year-old man and 58-year-old woman from Weymouth, Massachusetts, were also taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is now being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call North Kingstown detectives at (401) 294-3316 ext. 8211.