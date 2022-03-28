HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation continues into a deadly weekend crash on I-95 involving a tractor-trailer.

Rhode Island State Police identified the victim Monday as Wayne Barnes, 27, of Brockton.

Investigators believe Barnes was walking from a disabled vehicle when he was hit by the tractor-trailer on I-95 South early Saturday morning.

Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic was diverted off I-95 South near Exit 2 for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Police said the driver of the tractor-trailer is not facing any charges.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation at this time.