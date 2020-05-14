Police ID man killed in head-on crash in Foster

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash between a car and a pickup truck in Foster Wednesday morning.

Foster Police Chief David Breit said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Route 101 at Winsor Road.

Breit said one of the drivers involved – identified as Juan Arias-Bastidas, 21, of Johnston – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, who has not been identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com