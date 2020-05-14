Police ID man killed in head-on crash in Foster

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified the man killed in a head-on crash between a car and a pickup truck in Foster Wednesday morning.

Foster Police Chief David Breit said the crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Route 101 at Winsor Road.

Breit said one of the drivers involved – identified as Juan Arias-Bastidas, 21, of Johnston – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, who has not been identified, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. His current condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.