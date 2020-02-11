Breaking News
Sentenced: EG woman who defrauded friends, family gets 8 years

Police ID elderly woman hit, killed by garbage truck in Narragansett

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Ryan Welch/WPRI-TV

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Narragansett police have identified the 90-year-old woman who died Monday after she was struck by a garbage truck outside the Narragansett Community Center on Mumford Road.

Lilian Holmsen, of Kingston, was hit near the front door around 11:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Narragansett police.

Staff members at the community center say she was visiting the facility at the time.

The accident remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com