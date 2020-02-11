Police ID elderly woman hit, killed by garbage truck in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Narragansett police have identified the 90-year-old woman who died Monday after she was struck by a garbage truck outside the Narragansett Community Center on Mumford Road.

Lilian Holmsen, of Kingston, was hit near the front door around 11:30 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Narragansett police.

Staff members at the community center say she was visiting the facility at the time.

The accident remains under investigation and no further details are being released at this time.