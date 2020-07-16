Police ID Connecticut woman killed in I-95 rollover crash

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police say it appears speed was a factor in a crash Wednesday that claimed the life of a Connecticut woman.

Klaudyna Polewacz, 35, of Middletown, was pronounced dead at Kent County Hospital following the crash on I-95 in Richmond, according to state police.

Around 4:15 p.m., Polewacz’s SUV veered into the center median and rolled over several times. Police said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as a result.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hope Valley Barracks at (401) 444-1068.