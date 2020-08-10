Police ID Connecticut teen killed in Block Island crash

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Block Island that claimed the life of a Connecticut teenager over the weekend.

Jackson Panus, 16, of Southport, died from injuries suffered in the crash that took place around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on West Shore Road, Rhode Island State Police said Monday.

Panus was a passenger in the vehicle, according to police.

A second teen boy was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries, police said, while the driver, an underage female, was charged with driving under the influence and driving to endanger, both resulting in death and serious bodily injury. She’s being held at the Rhode Island Training School until a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Family Court.