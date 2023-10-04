CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who triggered a standoff in Charlestown Tuesday is facing charges, according to police.

Officers rushed to a home on South County Trail after receiving a call from a woman who claimed her ex-boyfriend, identified by police as 57-year-old James Siler, was under the influence and experiencing a mental health crisis.

The woman explained that, though she was no longer at the house, her ex-boyfriend had a long gun, was acting violently and made several threats to harm himself, according to police.

Officers blocked off South County Trail near the intersection of Route 112 as negotiators attempted to make contact with Siler.

The negotiators eventually reached Siler by phone and, after roughly two hours, he surrendered peacefully and was brought to South County Hospital for evaluation.

Police said officers found Siler’s long gun after he was removed from the home and discovered it was unloaded.

Based on an investigation into what that led up to the standoff, police said Siler was charged with domestic simple assault and battery, vandalism and disorderly conduct. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and issued a domestic no-contact order.