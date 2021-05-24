Police ID 5 adults charged following fight at Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have identified five of the eight people arrested after a fight broke out at Narragansett Town Beach this past weekend.

Officers responded to the beach Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of a large disturbance.

Bill and Jeanie Lero were there when the disturbance broke out.

“It was kind of scary to see so much anger erupt out of a happy beach day,” Jeanie said.

Narragansett Police Lt. Kevin Bosquet said when the officers arrived, they arrested Domenico Deluca, 19, of Cranston, for disorderly conduct.

While the officers were taking Deluca into custody, Bosquet said a crowd of approximately 400 people surrounded them.

“The police force was greatly outnumbered,” Bill recalled.

The officers called for backup once the crowd became hostile toward them. Bosquet said all of the town’s available officers rushed to the beach to help disperse the group. They also requested assistance from South Kingstown, North Kingstown, the R.I. State Police and R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

“It was a little unsettling for the officers, that’s why they asked for mutual aid,” Bosquet said.

Bousquet said three adults, identified as Avery Defusco, 20, of Johnston, Samuel Richardson, 18, of Old Lyme, Conn., and Aiden Bordeleau, 19, of Cranston, were arrested and charged with failure to disperse.

Evan Rinaldi, 20, of Cranston, was also charged with failure to disperse, as well as possession of alcohol by a minor.

Bosquet said three juveniles, identified as 17-year-olds from North Kingstown, Providence and Johnston, were also arrested.

No one was injured during the incident.