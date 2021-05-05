Police: Driver admitted to smoking marijuana before 2 North Kingstown crashes

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after being involved in two crashes in North Kingstown last Friday.

Police responding to a two-car crash around 6:41 a.m. on Ten Rod Road learned Saje Fish, of North Kingstown, allegedly struck another car and drove away northbound on Old Baptist Road.

Three minutes later, Fish crashed her SUV into a tree and front porch of a home on Old Baptist Road.

Police say when they spoke with Saje, she had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. She told officers she was driving the vehicle and “could not remember much more” before admitting to smoking marijuana.

Fish was initially transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but has since been released, according to police. Authorities say no one else was injured in either crash.

Fish has been charged with Duty to Stop in Accident Resulting in Damage to Attended Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Driving Under the Influence –1st Offense.

She has been issued a summons to appear in Third District Court on May 11.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the detective division at (401) 294-3316 ext. 8211.