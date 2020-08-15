Police: Cranston man killed in moped crash on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A crash involving a moped and an SUV on Block Island has resulted in the death of a Cranston man, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the head-on collision happened on Spring Street at Whale Swamp Road around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of the moped, identified as Corey Sanville, 22, of Cranston, was killed in the crash. His passenger, a 22-year-old woman, was flown to Rhode Island Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police said both people on the moped were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

Rhode Island State Police continue to investigate, but said they do not expect any charges to be filed.

Saturday’s crash is the second deadly crash on Block Island in less than a week. On Sunday, a 16-year-old Connecticut boy was killed in a single-car crash on the island.