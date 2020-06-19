Police: Charlestown dental employee sexually assaulted patient under anesthesia

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — An employee at a Charlestown dentist’s office is accused of sexually assaulting a patient while they were under anesthesia, according to Charlestown Police Chief Michael Paliotta.

Kris Magbag, 31, of Westerly, was arrested in May and charged with one felony count of second-degree sexual assault.

Magbag, according to Paliotta, was an employee at Arrowhead Dental Associates, where the incident took place in mid-April.

Paliotta said he was arraigned by a justice of the peace at the Charlestown Police Department and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.

Further details regarding the case were not released since the investigation is ongoing.

