Police: Catalytic converters stolen off cars at URI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police at the University of Rhode Island (URI) are warning members of the campus community to be on high alert as they investigate a series of thefts.

Over the past week, six students have reported the catalytic converter was stolen off their vehicles parked in the Flagg Road lot and other lots around the Kingston Campus, according to police.

Police said to watch for vehicles circling lots several times and individuals working on cars with power tools at night.

“We’re advising students and members of our community to keep an eye out,” URI Police Chief Paul Ricci said Tuesday, adding that people should not approach the suspects.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity should instead report it by calling 911 or URI police at (401) 874-4910. Students can also use one of the blue-light emergency stations located around campus.

Catalytic converters help reduce the air pollutants being released by vehicles into the atmosphere. Having one stolen can cost a person thousands of dollars and leave them without a car for days.

Donna Hassell-Winter from Hassell’s Garage said a catalytic converter can fetch about $100 legally, but up to two or three times more than that on the black market.

“I think it’s because the economy is difficult right now and people are finding it easier to steal them and sell them for money rather than work hard for it,” she explained.

What thieves are after, according to Hassell-Winter, are the metals inside the catalytic converters, which can include rhodium, palladium and platinum. She said it doesn’t take long to get one off of a car.

“I would say 30 seconds to a minute,” Hassell-Winter said. “They’re coming in with tools ready to go.”