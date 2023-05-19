EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are facing charges after state and local police raided a home on South County Trail in Exeter.

Rhode Island State Police said they seized seven dogs, nine firearms, two large-capacity feeding devices, and 112 grams of cocaine/fentanyl on Thursday.

State police allege one of the suspects, Mason Wilson, was involved in a “drug distribution and dog fighting operation,” according to Col. Darnell Weaver.

Wilson, 35, was arrested Thursday on the following charges:

Unnecessary cruelty to an animal (seven counts)

Possession with intent to deliver (cocaine, fentanyl, oxycodone, amphetamines, buprenorphine)

Possession of a firearm by a person prohibited

Possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute

Large-capacity feeding devices prohibited

Alteration of marks of identification on firearms

Tarra Jackson, 29, was also charged with possession of cocaine and fentanyl, state police said.

Wilson was held without bail, while Jackson was issued $3,000 surety bail.

South Kingstown police and the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RISPCA) assisted with the investigation.

“Our communities are safer today because of the teamwork displayed by all of the investigators,” South Kingstown Police Chief Matthew Moynihan said. “We took illegal guns off the street and shut down a dangerous drug-dealing operation that was distributing the lethal drug fentanyl that has been devastating many communities across the state.”

“We rely heavily upon our law enforcement partners throughout the state and would not be able to accomplish our mission to prevent and prosecute animal cruelty without them,” the RISPCA’s Earl Newman added. “These dogs are currently receiving medical evaluations and treatment by our veterinary and shelter staff.”