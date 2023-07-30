WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — Westerly police say the body of the 15-year-old New London boy who vanished while swimming at Dune’s Park Beach has been found.

The body was found in the water by Wawaloam Drive Sunday night, not very far from the jetty where he first went missing.

Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said he believes a friend of the teenager found the body. Loved ones have been searching the area all weekend since the search for him was called off, according to police.

