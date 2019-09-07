Police arrest 2 suspected drug dealers in South Kingstown

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — Police have arrested two men after officers allegedly found narcotics in one of their homes.

Police received a tip that Stephen Reposa, 58, and Stephen Glode, 27, were selling drugs at Reposa’s MacArthur Boulevard home in South Kingstown.

Both Reposa and Glode were taken into custody on arrest warrants. While searching the home officers found narcotics – including suspected crack cocaine and MDMA.

Reposa was charged with two counts of delivery of crack cocaine and one count of delivery of MDMA.

During his arrest, Glode was found to be in possession of additional drugs. As a result, he was not only charged with two counts of delivery of crack cocaine, but also one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.

Police also seized four cellphones and $680 from Glode.

Reposa and Glode were arraigned Friday and were ordered held at the ACI until their bail hearings on Sept. 18.