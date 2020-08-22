Police arrest 2 for trying to deface Columbus statue

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) Police in Rhode Island say they caught two people red-handed as they prepared to vandalize a statue of Christopher Columbus.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Friday that the pair of suspects were part of a group that was planning to paint the statue across from town hall early Thursday.

He says they were carrying spray paint, stenciling material and other items, and that officers intervened before any damage could be done.

Police arrested Jasmina De Leon Gill, 28, of Providence and Toni Jonas Silver, 25, of Boston.

They were both charged with injury to a public monument and trespassing.