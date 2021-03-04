Police: Amazon delivery driver urinated on packages after delivering them to North Kingstown home

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after an Amazon delivery driver allegedly urinated on packages after delivering them to a North Kingstown home last week.

The resident, according to police, said the packages were delivered on Feb. 26, and he caught the incident on camera through his video security system.

Police are actively investigating the incident alongside Amazon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Greg Miga by phone at (401) 294-3316 ext. 8214 or via email at gmiga@northkingstown.org.