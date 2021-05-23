Police: 8 arrested after fight at Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Eight people, including some juveniles, were arrested at Narragansett Town Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to the beach for a fight and the incident quickly escalated.

According to Sgt. Lagasse, people on the beach became aggressive and began gathering around officers who were trying to disperse a large crowd of more than 300 people.

Mutual aid from Rhode Island State Police, DEM, South Kingstown police, and North Kingstown police was called in to assist.

Lagasse said the crowd was then dispersed.

