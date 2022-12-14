RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested two out-of-state men earlier this week accused of stealing dozens of checks and money orders from people’s mailboxes.

Melvin Valentin Marte, 25, of New York, and Jeifree DeJesus Valentin Marte, 21, of Pennsylvania, were taken into custody Monday morning during a traffic stop.

Troopers pulled the men over on I-95 South in Richmond for speeding, according to Rhode Island State Police.

While searching their vehicle, police said troopers found 45 checks and money orders from various surrounding states, as well as a water bottle tied to a string and a leather belt.

The water bottle and belt were both coated in a sticky substance, according to police, and were believed to be used to “fish” checks and money orders from United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes.

Both men have since been charged with receiving stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses, forgery and counterfeiting, making and possessing burglary tools and conspiracy.

The USPS is assisting police with the ongoing investigation.