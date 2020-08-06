Police: 1 arrested following road rage incident in South Kingstown

South County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One person was arrested following an apparent road rage incident in South Kingstown Wednesday night, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the incident started on Route 1, and officers responded to the area to search for the reported vehicle.

A state trooper was able to track down the vehicle on Route 4 in North Kingstown and pull it over near Route 102.

Police said a firearm was found inside the vehicle.

The specifics of the incident have not yet been released, but police said it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 8/3/2020: Craig Levis, Coventry Superintendent of schools

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour