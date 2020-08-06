Police: 1 arrested following road rage incident in South Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ One person was arrested following an apparent road rage incident in South Kingstown Wednesday night, according to the Rhode Island State Police.

Police said the incident started on Route 1, and officers responded to the area to search for the reported vehicle.

A state trooper was able to track down the vehicle on Route 4 in North Kingstown and pull it over near Route 102.

Police said a firearm was found inside the vehicle.

The specifics of the incident have not yet been released, but police said it remains under investigation.