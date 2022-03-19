NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The annual Unified Champion Schools Program Plunge returned to Roger Wheeler Beach in Narragansett on Saturday.

More than 400 high school and middle school students plunged into the cold water to benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island.

Members from the Rhode Island Municipal Police Training Academy also plunged, raising more than $20,000.

The weather wasn’t too bad either — the mild temperatures continued and the rain even stayed away until the plunge finished.

It’s events like this that organizers say are crucial for supporting athletes with special needs in Rhode Island.

“No athlete who is involved in Special Olympics pays to participate. That’s why fundraising like this is critically important. We support over four thousand athletes with disability state wide,” RI Special Olympics CEO Dennis DeJesus said. “Providing them with athletic opportunities, actually with opportunities on and off the athletic fields from January right through December.”

In total, more than $65,000 was raised from Saturday’s plunge. Some of that money will go back to each individual school that participated in support of their Unified Champion Schools program.