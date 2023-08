Note: If you are viewing this in the WPRI 12 News app, scroll below for full image gallery.

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — Tourists are urged not to visit Block Island after a massive fire broke out inside a historic hotel.

Firefighters rushed to the Harborside Inn on Water Street late Friday night and found heavy flames shooting from the roof. The town has issued a state of emergency due to limited power and water supply, according to a Block Island Ferry service alert.