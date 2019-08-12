Phase 2 of Newport Pell Bridge project set to begin

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Phase two of the deck replacement project on the Newport Pell Bridge is set to begin Monday.

Officials said permanent lane closures will be put into place Monday and the speed limit will be reduced to 25 mph during construction times.

According to Rhode Island Transit and Bridge Authority officials, Phase 2 of this project will resume the hydro demolition work and replacement of the bridge deck. Permanent lane closures will be required on the bridge at that time.

Although the lane closures and reduced speed limit will happen during the day and evening commutes, a new traffic pattern will be put into place during rush hour.

RITBA has been working closely and coordinating with the RI Department of Transportation. After completion of this contract, RITBA will delay further work on the replacement of the bridge deck as RIDOT will then commence its major renovations to the ramps and access to the bridge in Newport, RITBA officials said.

The Newport Pell Bridge, which carries Route 138 east and west, spans about 11,000 feet in length, connecting Newport with Jamestown.

RIDOT has worked with the City of Newport in the planning for the “Newport Ramp” project as a more efficient road and bridge access alignment will open up high quality land for development.