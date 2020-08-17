Petition calls for tougher moped restrictions as New Shoreham resumes emergency meeting on safety

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — A new petition is calling for tougher licensing standards for mopeds.

The petition, which has already garnered more than 1,900 signatures since it was posted Sunday night, follows a second deadly crash in less than a week and an overall uptick in moped crashes on Block Island.

Monday night, New Shoreham town councilors are expected to resume an emergency meeting called Sunday related to moped safety.

To operate a moped in Rhode Island, Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) regulations say you must be at least 16 years old and hold a valid driver’s license. The rental agency only needs to offer a helmet and eye protection.

The new petition says this isn’t enough and wants any potential moped operator to take an instructional course before being allowed to ride.

On Saturday, police said a 22 year-old Cranston man died and his passenger was injured after his moped crashed head-on with an SUV.

Capt. Tracy Fredericks of the New Shoreham Rescue Squad called it “exactly what we’ve all been dreading.” She and other local emergency service and medical professionals were invited to speak about the impacts of recent crashes involving mopeds on the island during Sunday’s emergency meeting.

Ken Lacoste, first warden of the town council, said the island is already strained due to the pandemic, as the number of the town’s rescue personnel has been reduced to approximately a third.

The town of New Shoreham is on track to outpace the number of moped accidents that occurred on the island in 2018, when there were 46 from June 1 to Labor Day, according to fire officials.

This year, there have already been 44. The town’s fire chief said more than a dozen of those involved operators under the age of 25.

“You hear the rescue. Your heart goes out to the people who are manning that rescue, and as a parent, your heart sinks every single weekend,” Second Warden André Boudreau said.

Councilors went into closed session Sunday night to discuss potential legal action to take.

The meeting resumes Monday at 5 p.m. and is open to the public.