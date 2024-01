SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — South Kingstown police are investigating a crash that occurred outside South County YMCA on Wednesday.

Police say an elderly driver hit another elderly person in a wheelchair who was being pushed by a woman in the parking lot.

All three were taken to the hospital.

No word on what led up to the crash at this time.

