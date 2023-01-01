NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people across Rhode Island dove into the cold waters of the Atlantic Sunday for the 47th Annual Penguin Plunge.

The event was held at Roger Wheeler State Beach in Narragansett.

Hundreds prepare for Penguin Plunge at Roger Wheeler State Beach, Narragansett, R.I.

According to the Senior Director of Special Events for Special Olympics Rhode Island, Tracy Garabedian, roughly 650 people participated in this year’s plunge, raising over $100,000 for Special Olympics Rhode Island.

“This is our biggest fund raiser of the year,” said Garabedian. “It’s always a great indicator of how our year is going to go.”

Those interested in making a donation can do so by going to the Special Olympics Rhode Island Website.