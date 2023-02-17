WESTERLY, R.I. (WPRI) — One person has died after they were struck by a suspected drunk driver in Westerly late Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the scene on Oak Street near Haswell Street around 11 p.m.

The victim, who is not yet being identified, later passed away from their injuries.

The driver, 36-year-old Matthew Lyons, has been charged with suspicion of driving under the influence.

He is expected to be arraigned on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.