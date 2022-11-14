KILLINGLY, Conn. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Rhode Island man was killed in a crash just over the state line, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police say a car was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 6 and Cucumber Hill Road around 3:15 p.m. Saturday when a second car crashed into the rear of the vehicle.

The driver of the second car, identified as Brian Carney, 64, of Pawtucket, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver, another Rhode Island man, was not injured, state police said.

There’s no word at this time on what led up to the crash.