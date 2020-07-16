Parking capacity cut to 25% at Misquamicut, Scarborough state beaches

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Packed shorelines and not enough social distancing at two popular Rhode Island beaches prompted Gov. Gina Raimondo to make some changes.

Raimondo slashed the parking capacity at Misquamicut and Scarborough state beaches from 75% to 25%. She said it wasn’t something she wanted to do, but the numbers gave her no choice.

“I’m sorry that we have to do this, but it’s necessary,” Raimondo said during her briefing Wednesday. “It got out of control last weekend and despite our best efforts, we weren’t able to control it.”

The governor said state beaches saw 50,000 more cars this June compared to last year. She also said the state will step up enforcement of illegal parking, promising it will be done in a friendly way.

Some businesses near Scarborough said visitors have already been parking wherever they want, and they fear it will only get worse.

Some beachgoers told Eyewitness News they understand the need for stricter rules.

“If she’s looking at the numbers and it says you have to limit it down to 25%, then you just have to limit it down,” Ole Hermanson said.

Target 12 discovered this week that since July 3, the state’s seaside communities have seen some of the largest increases in COVID-19 cases as of late.

Charlestown and Middletown have seen a 25% increase, while Narragansett has seen a 16% increase and Newport has seen a 13% increase.

Although the overall case counts in these communities remain relatively low, they have grown compared to Providence, which as seen just a 4% increase.

The state beaches open at 9 a.m.