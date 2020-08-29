Ownership of Rhode Island lighthouse up for grabs

South County

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — One of Westerly’s most recognizable landmarks is available for any qualified organization willing to take care of it.

The Westerly Sun reports that the Coast Guard wrote to the state Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission this month to inform it that the Watch Hill Lighthouse was in “excess to the needs of the Coast Guard” and was posted for transfer to the federal General Services Administration.

The National Park Service will provide applications to interested parties and review and evaluate the applications.

If a transfer of ownership is approved, the new owner will be required to maintain the lighthouse in accordance with federal standards.

The 45-foot-tall lighthouse currently at the site dates to 1856.

