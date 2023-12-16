KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island said more than 400 students will graduate as part of their new fall ceremony on Saturday.

The event began at 10 a.m. on campus at the Ryan Center.

URI said that many fall graduates will be employed or in graduate school during the spring commencement ceremonies, and may not be available to participate in the May event.

“By introducing a fall commencement, the University is providing a more immediate opportunity for graduates and families to celebrate their achievements,” they said on their website.

Graduates who took part in the fall ceremony may also return for the spring program, which is scheduled for May 17 through 19, 2024.



