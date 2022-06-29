SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — To help meet the higher demand for water during the summer, restrictions on outdoor water usage have been issued in South Kingstown and Narragansett.

According to the town of South Kingstown, the odd/even restrictions involve customers of the following water systems: Veolia Water Rhode Island, the town of Narragansett, and the town of South Kingstown – Middlebridge and South Shore.

Effective immediately, outdoor water use is banned for these customers on alternating days; customers with odd number street addresses can use water on odd number weekdays, while those with even number street addresses can water on even number weekdays.

Kingston Water District customers are not affected, the town said.

Officials urged customers to use water wisely.