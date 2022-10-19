SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Restrictions on outdoor water usage in South Kingstown and Narragansett have come to an end.

The water ban had been in place since June in an effort to conserve water due to the area experiencing severe drought conditions over the summer.

The following water systems no longer have water restrictions:

Veolia Rhode Island water system customers

Town of South Kingstown South Shore and Middlebridge water system customers

Town of Narragansett water system customers

Officials say the change takes place immediately but due to the lingering effects of the drought and rainfall deficit, utility companies are asking residents to use water wisely.