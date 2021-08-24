Outages persist as crews work to restore power to thousands in RI

South County

by: WPRI.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Thousands of Rhode Islanders remain without power two days after Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in the Ocean State.

Hundreds of line crews are out working to restore power to more than 5,000 National Grid customers, primarily in the southern part of the state.

The utility hopes to have power restored to the majority of customers by Tuesday evening, but did acknowledge that some residents may have to wait longer.

More than 80,000 National Grid customers were without power during the height of Sunday’s storm, which made landfall in Westerly.

Wind gusts clocked up to 70 mph along the coastline, downing trees and powerlines across the state.

Restoration efforts along Gardiner Road in Exeter were hindered briefly Tuesday due to the improper use of a generator, according to the town’s Emergency Management Agency.

Residents in the neighborhood tell 12 News they’ve been told they won’t have their power restored until Wednesday morning.

