One person injured after early morning fire in Narragansett

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — One person was injured after a fire broke out at their home early Saturday morning in Narragansett.

Crews were called to Knowlesway around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

When they arrived, they found the single family home with a “well developed” fire.

Fire officials said their is quite a lot of damage to the home and it is uninhabitable at this time.

One person was taken to South County hospital for their injuries.

As of 9 a.m., the State Fire Marshal’s Office was still on scene investigating a cause.