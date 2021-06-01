Pinpoint Traffic on WPRI.com

One injured after tractor-trailer rollover in Hopkinton I-95 South

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A tractor-trailer rollover has closed Exit 1 on I-95 South in Hopkinton early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. sending one person to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Rhode Island State Police.

It is unclear how long the exit will remain closed since clean-up will take “a while,” according to police.

A Hopkinton resident told 12 News the exit is curvier than some may expect if you are unfamiliar with it or driving too fast. He added this is the third incident he’s seen at this spot.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

